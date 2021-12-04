Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 14:53
Social

BestJobs survey: 16% of RO employees received a COVID-19 vaccine, more say they will get vaccinated as well

12 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 16% of the Romanian employees who participated in a survey conducted by the BestJobs recruitment platform said they have already been vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, 37.1% said they would get a vaccine as well.

Most respondents (47%) would receive the COVID-19 vaccine because they want to return to a normal life without restrictions and because they want to protect their loved ones.

Four out of ten respondents to the BestJobs survey consider vaccination against COVID-19 to be effective and safe and believe it is the best solution to end the pandemic. Another 15% see it only as a temporary solution to keep the pandemic under control, and for 11%, it is a chance for the economy to return to normal and jobs to be protected. Meanwhile, about 31% see mass immunization as a campaign for the profits of vaccine manufacturers.

When it comes to those who don't intend to get vaccinated, 20% said they took this decision because they don't have access to the vaccine or because access is difficult. Meanwhile, 16% don't believe this measure is effective, 14% are afraid of side effects, and 13% believe they don't have sufficient information about the vaccine's effects.

Three out of five Romanian employees believe that employers should facilitate the vaccination of their own employees because a greater involvement of companies in the national vaccination campaign would increase the population's vaccination rate, the same survey revealed.

Asked how the employer could actually help in this regard, most of the employees mentioned a partnership with a local vaccination center (37%), direct talks with doctors, especially for those who don't trust the vaccination process (24%), or better internal information among company staff (through posters, e-mails, newsletters, etc.) about the benefits and risks of vaccination (21%).

The BestJobs survey also said that, in addition to meal vouchers, special occasions bonuses, subscriptions to private medical clinics, a flexible work schedule, or personal development courses, more than half of Romanian employees believe that seasonal vaccines, especially those against COVID-19, should be included in the extra benefits package.

A total of 902 internet users in Romania participated in this survey conducted between March 15 and March 31.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Milkos/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 14:32
09 April 2021
RI +
StarMaps: Four Romanian students use the stars to create unique gifts for special moments
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 14:53
Social

BestJobs survey: 16% of RO employees received a COVID-19 vaccine, more say they will get vaccinated as well

12 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 16% of the Romanian employees who participated in a survey conducted by the BestJobs recruitment platform said they have already been vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, 37.1% said they would get a vaccine as well.

Most respondents (47%) would receive the COVID-19 vaccine because they want to return to a normal life without restrictions and because they want to protect their loved ones.

Four out of ten respondents to the BestJobs survey consider vaccination against COVID-19 to be effective and safe and believe it is the best solution to end the pandemic. Another 15% see it only as a temporary solution to keep the pandemic under control, and for 11%, it is a chance for the economy to return to normal and jobs to be protected. Meanwhile, about 31% see mass immunization as a campaign for the profits of vaccine manufacturers.

When it comes to those who don't intend to get vaccinated, 20% said they took this decision because they don't have access to the vaccine or because access is difficult. Meanwhile, 16% don't believe this measure is effective, 14% are afraid of side effects, and 13% believe they don't have sufficient information about the vaccine's effects.

Three out of five Romanian employees believe that employers should facilitate the vaccination of their own employees because a greater involvement of companies in the national vaccination campaign would increase the population's vaccination rate, the same survey revealed.

Asked how the employer could actually help in this regard, most of the employees mentioned a partnership with a local vaccination center (37%), direct talks with doctors, especially for those who don't trust the vaccination process (24%), or better internal information among company staff (through posters, e-mails, newsletters, etc.) about the benefits and risks of vaccination (21%).

The BestJobs survey also said that, in addition to meal vouchers, special occasions bonuses, subscriptions to private medical clinics, a flexible work schedule, or personal development courses, more than half of Romanian employees believe that seasonal vaccines, especially those against COVID-19, should be included in the extra benefits package.

A total of 902 internet users in Romania participated in this survey conducted between March 15 and March 31.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Milkos/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 14:32
09 April 2021
RI +
StarMaps: Four Romanian students use the stars to create unique gifts for special moments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?