Events

Chișinău to host Bucharest Opera Orchestra concert celebrating Day of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania

20 March 2026

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The Bucharest National Opera Orchestra will perform in Chișinău on March 27 to mark the anniversary of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania, in a concert organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in partnership with Moldova’s Ministry of Culture. The event will take place at the “Maria Bieșu” National Opera and Ballet Theater in the Moldovan capital.

Conducted by Daniel Jinga, the orchestra will be joined by internationally acclaimed artists, including soprano Valentina Naforniță, violinist Alexandru Tomescu, pan flute virtuoso Damian Drăghici, and soprano Ana Cebotari. The performance will also feature the Academic Choral Chapel “Doina” of the National Philharmonic in Chișinău. 

The program includes works by Niccolò Paganini, Giacomo Puccini, Franz Lehár, Antonín Dvořák, George Enescu, and Dan Dediu, alongside traditional Romanian pieces. 

The concert aims to highlight shared cultural heritage and bring together artists from both sides of the Prut River. Organizers say the event commemorates the historic union of 1918 while reinforcing cultural ties and promoting a shared European identity through music.

Tickets are available online here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bogdan Sonyachny/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Music
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Events

Chișinău to host Bucharest Opera Orchestra concert celebrating Day of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania

20 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest National Opera Orchestra will perform in Chișinău on March 27 to mark the anniversary of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania, in a concert organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in partnership with Moldova’s Ministry of Culture. The event will take place at the “Maria Bieșu” National Opera and Ballet Theater in the Moldovan capital.

Conducted by Daniel Jinga, the orchestra will be joined by internationally acclaimed artists, including soprano Valentina Naforniță, violinist Alexandru Tomescu, pan flute virtuoso Damian Drăghici, and soprano Ana Cebotari. The performance will also feature the Academic Choral Chapel “Doina” of the National Philharmonic in Chișinău. 

The program includes works by Niccolò Paganini, Giacomo Puccini, Franz Lehár, Antonín Dvořák, George Enescu, and Dan Dediu, alongside traditional Romanian pieces. 

The concert aims to highlight shared cultural heritage and bring together artists from both sides of the Prut River. Organizers say the event commemorates the historic union of 1918 while reinforcing cultural ties and promoting a shared European identity through music.

Tickets are available online here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bogdan Sonyachny/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Music
Normal

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