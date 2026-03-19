Cluj Napoca

Western Romania: Belgium opens consulate in Cluj

19 March 2026

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The Honorary Consulate of the Kingdom of Belgium opened in Cluj-Napoca on March 16.

The consulate, the country’s second one in Romania, covers the counties of Cluj, Alba, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Maramureș, Mureș, Satu Mare, and Sălaj. It is led by honorary consul Alina Pop.

The consulate is located inside the campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine.

“In the context of our cooperation, establishing an Honorary Consulate reflects the growing significance of Cluj-Napoca and of the region that has become a hub for technological and entrepreneurial development. Cluj is also a major point of interest for Belgian investments,” John Cornet d’Elzius, the ambassador of Belgium, said.

“In the current European context, this collaboration is more important than ever. A stronger Europe is built not only through decisions made at the highest level, but also through direct connections between people, communities, cities, and the business environment, through dialogue, trust, and projects developed together,” Cluj mayor Emil Boc commented.

(Photo: Emil Boc on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Cluj Napoca

Western Romania: Belgium opens consulate in Cluj

19 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Honorary Consulate of the Kingdom of Belgium opened in Cluj-Napoca on March 16.

The consulate, the country’s second one in Romania, covers the counties of Cluj, Alba, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Maramureș, Mureș, Satu Mare, and Sălaj. It is led by honorary consul Alina Pop.

The consulate is located inside the campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine.

“In the context of our cooperation, establishing an Honorary Consulate reflects the growing significance of Cluj-Napoca and of the region that has become a hub for technological and entrepreneurial development. Cluj is also a major point of interest for Belgian investments,” John Cornet d’Elzius, the ambassador of Belgium, said.

“In the current European context, this collaboration is more important than ever. A stronger Europe is built not only through decisions made at the highest level, but also through direct connections between people, communities, cities, and the business environment, through dialogue, trust, and projects developed together,” Cluj mayor Emil Boc commented.

(Photo: Emil Boc on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com

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