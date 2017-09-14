Belgian investor develops EUR 33 mln office project in downtown Bucharest

Unirii View, the new office project in downtown Bucharest developed by Belgian investor Yves Weerts, is due to be delivered in the summer of 2018.

The new tower, which will have a leasable surface of approximately 18,000 square meters, required an investment of some EUR 33 million.

The 73-meter high building will have 18 floors, namely the ground floor, 17 office floors plus a mechanical last floor, and three underground parking levels. It is located on Corneliu Coposu Boulevard, not far from Unirii Square.

Unirii View has already reached a prelease level of almost 25% after the software services and solutions provider NTT Data Romania rented 4,000 square meters in the project. The office project recently obtained the BREEAM sustainable certification with the Excellent rating.

Belgian investor Yves Weerts carried out several other real estate investments in Romania, such as the development and successful sale of Deva Logistics Park to CTP investment fund.

