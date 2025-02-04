Romanian Marius Mihăilescu appointed CEO of Beko Romania, Moldova, Greece, Malta and Cyprus

Home appliance producer Beko appointed Romanian Marius Mihăilescu as the new CEO for Romania, Moldova, Greece, Malta, and Cyprus, effective January 1, 2025. He replaces Murat Büyükerk, who concludes his seven-year tenure leading local operations and will pursue new professional opportunities, the company said.

“I will continue to remain dedicated to this country, embracing a new professional path alongside American Hospital - Koç Health Care Romania and other prestigious companies investing in Romania,” said Murat Büyükerk, Country Director and Executive Board Member of the American Hospital - Koç Health Care Romania.

In addition to this role, Büyükerk will also take on positions on the Board of Directors for Eco Sun Niculești and Euromec-Ciocănari (Entek Romania), ARCwaste Romania, as well as an Advisory Board Member for major Turkish investors in Romania such as Trendyol and Kibar Holding.

Marius Mihăilescu has leadership experience of over 26 years in multinational companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Philips, and Indesit, as well as 9 years within Beko Romania.

In his new role as Beko CEO of 5 countries, he will continue to support the company’s sustainable growth objectives and strengthen its position in the markets he will coordinate.

“Together with the teams in the responsible countries, we aim to continue our mission of providing solutions that improve consumers’ lives and create long-term value. Our priorities remain sustainable development and strengthening the company’s position in our markets,” said Marius Mihăilescu, CEO of Beko Romania, Moldova, Greece, Malta, and Cyprus.

Beko Romania, a local home appliance market leader, has consumer brands Arctic, Beko, Whirlpool, Grundig, Indesit, and Hotpoint in its portfolio, and it is part of the Beko B.V. group. With investments of almost EUR 400 million in its production units in Romania since 2002, the company has significantly expanded its production capacity. The company exports 84% ​​of its total production to over 80 countries.

Beko Romania owns two of the largest home appliance factories in continental Europe: the Găești factory, where over 45 million refrigerators have been produced to date, and the Ulmi washing machine factory, the first Industry 4.0 plant in Romania.

(Photo source: the company)