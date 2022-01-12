Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 08:12
Business

BCR: Public financing puts no problem to Romania in 2022

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We don't see a funding problem," chief economist of BCR bank Ciprian Dascalu said, speaking for Ziarul Financiar daily about Romania's gross financing need that will rise in 2022 by 7% compared to 2021.

The financing need, RON 145 bln (EUR 29 bln), will account for roughly the same share of GDP (around 11% of GDP), Dascalu explained.

The share remains high, though, despite the fiscal consolidation expected to bring the cash-based public debt from over 7% of GDP in 2021 to 5.8% of GDP in 2022.

BCR chief economist Dascalu also admitted that the public debt [-to-GDP ratio] will continue to increase and start to decrease only from 2024 when the chief economist of BCR also anticipates the significant reduction of Romania's financing needs, reported as a percentage of GDP.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 08:12
Business

BCR: Public financing puts no problem to Romania in 2022

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We don't see a funding problem," chief economist of BCR bank Ciprian Dascalu said, speaking for Ziarul Financiar daily about Romania's gross financing need that will rise in 2022 by 7% compared to 2021.

The financing need, RON 145 bln (EUR 29 bln), will account for roughly the same share of GDP (around 11% of GDP), Dascalu explained.

The share remains high, though, despite the fiscal consolidation expected to bring the cash-based public debt from over 7% of GDP in 2021 to 5.8% of GDP in 2022.

BCR chief economist Dascalu also admitted that the public debt [-to-GDP ratio] will continue to increase and start to decrease only from 2024 when the chief economist of BCR also anticipates the significant reduction of Romania's financing needs, reported as a percentage of GDP.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks