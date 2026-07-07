Capital markets

BCR acts as Co-Arranger in Romanian mobility network Autonom’s EUR 30 million bond issue

07 July 2026

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Banca Comercială Română (BCR) acted as Co-Arranger in the EUR 30 million bond issue of Autonom Services, Romania’s largest independent mobility services provider, according to a press release made public on Tuesday, July 7.

The issuance was oversubscribed and is set to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the bonds carrying a five-year tenor and a fixed coupon of 5.97% per annum. This is the company’s third consecutive sustainability-linked bond issuance and its fourth issue on the local capital market.

The transaction was coordinated by a syndicate comprising BCR, BRD - Groupe Société Générale, BT Capital Partners, UniCredit Bank and Raiffeisen Bank.

“Autonom is a recurring issuer that, over seven years on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has built a strong track record and delivered several firsts for the local market. This is an entrepreneurial company with a clear growth vision and the maturity to embed capital markets in its funding strategy,” said Cosmina Plaveti, Head of Investment Banking, BCR. 

The issue is structured under Autonom’s Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, validated by Sustainalytics. The key performance indicators include reducing the average carbon emissions of the company’s operational passenger car fleet by 30% by 2028 and by 55% by 2030, as well as increasing the share of women in management positions to 46% by 2030. 

To date, Autonom has raised EUR 423 million through sustainability-linked financing instruments, of which EUR 108 million through bond issues, EUR 300 million through a syndicated loan, and EUR 15 million through a facility provided by the European Investment Bank.

The company holds a B+ rating with a Stable outlook from Fitch Ratings, reaffirmed in 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu|Dreamstime.com)

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Capital markets

BCR acts as Co-Arranger in Romanian mobility network Autonom’s EUR 30 million bond issue

07 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Comercială Română (BCR) acted as Co-Arranger in the EUR 30 million bond issue of Autonom Services, Romania’s largest independent mobility services provider, according to a press release made public on Tuesday, July 7.

The issuance was oversubscribed and is set to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the bonds carrying a five-year tenor and a fixed coupon of 5.97% per annum. This is the company’s third consecutive sustainability-linked bond issuance and its fourth issue on the local capital market.

The transaction was coordinated by a syndicate comprising BCR, BRD - Groupe Société Générale, BT Capital Partners, UniCredit Bank and Raiffeisen Bank.

“Autonom is a recurring issuer that, over seven years on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has built a strong track record and delivered several firsts for the local market. This is an entrepreneurial company with a clear growth vision and the maturity to embed capital markets in its funding strategy,” said Cosmina Plaveti, Head of Investment Banking, BCR. 

The issue is structured under Autonom’s Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, validated by Sustainalytics. The key performance indicators include reducing the average carbon emissions of the company’s operational passenger car fleet by 30% by 2028 and by 55% by 2030, as well as increasing the share of women in management positions to 46% by 2030. 

To date, Autonom has raised EUR 423 million through sustainability-linked financing instruments, of which EUR 108 million through bond issues, EUR 300 million through a syndicated loan, and EUR 15 million through a facility provided by the European Investment Bank.

The company holds a B+ rating with a Stable outlook from Fitch Ratings, reaffirmed in 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu|Dreamstime.com)

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