BCR acts as Co-Arranger in Romanian mobility network Autonom’s EUR 30 million bond issue

Banca Comercială Română (BCR) acted as Co-Arranger in the EUR 30 million bond issue of Autonom Services, Romania’s largest independent mobility services provider, according to a press release made public on Tuesday, July 7.

The issuance was oversubscribed and is set to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the bonds carrying a five-year tenor and a fixed coupon of 5.97% per annum. This is the company’s third consecutive sustainability-linked bond issuance and its fourth issue on the local capital market.

The transaction was coordinated by a syndicate comprising BCR, BRD - Groupe Société Générale, BT Capital Partners, UniCredit Bank and Raiffeisen Bank.

“Autonom is a recurring issuer that, over seven years on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has built a strong track record and delivered several firsts for the local market. This is an entrepreneurial company with a clear growth vision and the maturity to embed capital markets in its funding strategy,” said Cosmina Plaveti, Head of Investment Banking, BCR.

The issue is structured under Autonom’s Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, validated by Sustainalytics. The key performance indicators include reducing the average carbon emissions of the company’s operational passenger car fleet by 30% by 2028 and by 55% by 2030, as well as increasing the share of women in management positions to 46% by 2030.

To date, Autonom has raised EUR 423 million through sustainability-linked financing instruments, of which EUR 108 million through bond issues, EUR 300 million through a syndicated loan, and EUR 15 million through a facility provided by the European Investment Bank.

The company holds a B+ rating with a Stable outlook from Fitch Ratings, reaffirmed in 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu|Dreamstime.com)