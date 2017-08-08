Romania is home to a large population of brown bears, which sometimes leave the forests to look for food in the towns nearby.

BBC News has published a short video that shows how several bears are walking on the streets of a Romanian town, trying to find some food. While some people are enjoying the encounter with the wild animals, others are not that happy as the big bears are causing some damages sometimes.

“Romania is home to 60% of Europe’s brown bears. Here’s what happens when they visit the locals in the central counties of Harghita and Prahova,” reads the video’s presentation.

BBC News published the video on both its website and the Facebook page.

In early July, the environment minister announced that she would issue a minister order that would allow the killing of 175 bears this year. The announcement was made after hundreds of people from Harghita, Covasna, and Mures counties protested in Bucharest for the right to hunt bears. They said that these animals’ attacks on domestic animals, crops, and people have increased.

