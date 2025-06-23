BBC: Romanian authorities launch new investigation into Tristan Tate over electoral laws

Last week, the BBC reported that Romanian authorities have launched an investigation into Tristan Tate, brother of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, over allegations he broke election laws by posting political content on social media during the recent presidential elections.

The investigation, opened by the Ilfov county police according to the British newspaper's sources, is centered on a social media post that Tate is alleged to have shared on election day and included direct or implicit political messaging, which is illegal in Romania. Tristan, an influencer in his own right, may have tried to influence voters during the election.

On May 2, Tristan Tate published a message on X in support of former prime minister and then-candidate Victor Ponta. He also expressed opposition to the eventual winner, Nicusor Dan.

"All of my Romanian friends are voting for Victor Ponta. I am not a Romanian and the decision is in the hands of the citizens of that country. I do commend Ponta's acknowledgment of the corruption and interference within the country notably by the EU. Nicusor Dan must NOT win,” Tristian said. The post has not been taken down since then.

In a video post apparently published on X on the day of the election, Tate says he is "not campaigning" and that as "an American man, using an American platform, in Dubai, to talk about political issues" he is "not subject to Romania's 'no campaigning' law,” according to the BBC.

The Tate brothers were arrested in Romania in December 2022, with Andrew accused of rape and human trafficking and Tristan suspected of human trafficking. They both denied the charges and spent several months under house arrest.

A year and a half later, in August 2024, they faced new allegations in Romania including sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons, all of which they deny. They are also facing 21 charges in the UK, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

A Romanian court recently ruled that the Tates could be extradited to the UK only once the separate proceedings against them in Romania concluded. Prosecutors unexpectedly lifted a two-year travel ban earlier this year, after which the brothers travelled from Romania to the US state of Florida by private jet in February 2025. They returned to Romania in March 2025 to appear before police.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)