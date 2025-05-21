Justice

Andrew Tate will be surrendered to Britain after he faces trial in Romania, UK govt says

21 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, currently facing trial in Romania along with his brother Tristan, will be surrendered to Britain after the legal proceedings, according to the British government. Security minister Dan Jarvis confirmed, in a letter seen by The Telegraph, that Tate would be handed over to the UK following the conclusion of criminal proceedings in Romania.

According to a previous ruling by judges in Romania, Andrew, 38, and Tristan, 36, can be extradited to the UK. Police in Bedfordshire, southern England, obtained a warrant for their arrest over allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Romanian authorities are investigating separate allegations of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang. The brothers, who briefly returned to Romania and met with prosecutors in April, deny all the charges in both Romania and the UK. Tate is also being sued by four women in the UK.

The letter and confirmation given by the British minister is the first time a British official has said the Tates will be returned to the UK to face justice. Jarvis, who said the government will tackle sexual violence “in all its forms” also “expressed his deepest sympathy for all victims of these abhorrent crimes,” according to The Telegraph. 

He said, however, that it was long-standing policy that the UK would neither confirm nor deny that an extradition request has been made where no arrest has been made.

“It is in the public domain that the Tates have been arrested on the UK’s request to Romania which has been accepted and processed by the Romanian courts, which have agreed that the Tates will be surrendered to the UK after the conclusion of Romanian domestic proceedings,” Jarvis continued.

He said that ultimately it would be down to the Crown Prosecution Service to initiate the extradition request. 

Extradition, however, “can only happen if they are in Romania at that time,” said Matt Jury, a solicitor representing the four alleged victims who are suing the Tates. “While we welcome this significant step, the security minister is still yet to explain why the UK failed to seek extradition from the United States or the UAE when it had the chance,” he added. 

Tate, a former kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist who first appeared on Big Brother in 2016, but rose to fame on TikTok in 2022, regularly makes inflammatory comments rejecting feminism. 

The Tate brothers were first arrested in Romania in December 2022 and spent several months in prison before being placed under house arrest, a measure that was later lifted.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Pana Tudor)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Andrew Tate will be surrendered to Britain after he faces trial in Romania, UK govt says

21 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, currently facing trial in Romania along with his brother Tristan, will be surrendered to Britain after the legal proceedings, according to the British government. Security minister Dan Jarvis confirmed, in a letter seen by The Telegraph, that Tate would be handed over to the UK following the conclusion of criminal proceedings in Romania.

According to a previous ruling by judges in Romania, Andrew, 38, and Tristan, 36, can be extradited to the UK. Police in Bedfordshire, southern England, obtained a warrant for their arrest over allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Romanian authorities are investigating separate allegations of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang. The brothers, who briefly returned to Romania and met with prosecutors in April, deny all the charges in both Romania and the UK. Tate is also being sued by four women in the UK.

The letter and confirmation given by the British minister is the first time a British official has said the Tates will be returned to the UK to face justice. Jarvis, who said the government will tackle sexual violence “in all its forms” also “expressed his deepest sympathy for all victims of these abhorrent crimes,” according to The Telegraph. 

He said, however, that it was long-standing policy that the UK would neither confirm nor deny that an extradition request has been made where no arrest has been made.

“It is in the public domain that the Tates have been arrested on the UK’s request to Romania which has been accepted and processed by the Romanian courts, which have agreed that the Tates will be surrendered to the UK after the conclusion of Romanian domestic proceedings,” Jarvis continued.

He said that ultimately it would be down to the Crown Prosecution Service to initiate the extradition request. 

Extradition, however, “can only happen if they are in Romania at that time,” said Matt Jury, a solicitor representing the four alleged victims who are suing the Tates. “While we welcome this significant step, the security minister is still yet to explain why the UK failed to seek extradition from the United States or the UAE when it had the chance,” he added. 

Tate, a former kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist who first appeared on Big Brother in 2016, but rose to fame on TikTok in 2022, regularly makes inflammatory comments rejecting feminism. 

The Tate brothers were first arrested in Romania in December 2022 and spent several months in prison before being placed under house arrest, a measure that was later lifted.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Pana Tudor)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 May 2025
Justice
Motorcycle gang involved in theft of Romania's Dacian gold treasure, Dutch press says
21 May 2025
Education
Bucharest ranked among Europe’s most expensive cities for international schooling
21 May 2025
Politics
Donald Trump names Darryl Nirenberg as next US Ambassador to Romania
21 May 2025
Life
Over 1.7 million Romanians celebrate name day on Holy Emperors Constantine and Elena Day
21 May 2025
Macro
Romania’s central bank raises inflation forecast amid end of energy price cap
21 May 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right leader George Simion to challenge presidential election result at Constitutional Court
20 May 2025
Tech
Regional survey shows Facebook still dominates Romanian digital landscape, TikTok gaining ground
20 May 2025
Politics
Romania’s former prime minister Marcel Ciolacu resigns as head of Social Democratic Party