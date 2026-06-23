BBC launches Romanian-language service

The BBC World Service has launched its digital offer in Romanian, BBC News Romania, on June 23.

The Romanian-language service offers news and analysis in text and video. It is the BBC World Service’s 45th language service.

Romanian speakers can access the BBC’s website in Romanian, as well as the service’s channels on Facebook and Instagram. Its YouTube and TikTok channels will go live later this year.

The Romanian-language launch comes “at a time of rampant disinformation and a pressing need for impartial, independent news,” BBC said.

As it went live, the Romanian-language service featured an investigation by the BBC World Service’s cyber reporter, Joe Tidy, into a ransomware attack on Romanian hospitals, and an article on plans to cull part of the bear population in Romania, among other coverage.

Available digitally around the world, BBC News Romania content adds to the BBC’s presence in Romania and Moldova via BBC Studios: the television channels BBC News, BBC Earth, and BBC First in Romania; and BBC News and BBC First in Moldova.

Previously, the BBC’s Romanian service operated between 1939 and 2008.

(Photo: Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com