Around 200 bats removed from Iași County Hospital in eastern Romania

Firefighters intervened on September 3 after a call from the “Sf. Spiridon” County Emergency Clinical Hospital in Iași, eastern Romania, announced the presence of bats in the Cardiology Department’s stairwell.

The intervention team removed roughly 200 bats from the building and called in a biologist to take them over and release them into their natural habitat, according to the official press release.

“The search and rescue mission continued this morning (e.n. September 4), but no other mammals were found,” the same source said.

Hospital manager Daniel Vasile Timofte said that the hospital's activity was not affected because the bats did not enter the rooms where the patients were, Hotnews.ro reported.

Bats are protected by law at national, European, and international levels.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Isujis.ro)