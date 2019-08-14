Bank of China starts recruiting for new office in Romania

Bank of China, one of the biggest banks owned by the Chinese state and the fourth-biggest lender in the world by asset value, has started recruiting for the new office it plans to open in Romania.

The bank has open positions on LinkedIn and local online recruiting platform eJobs, G4Media.ro reported.

Bank of China doesn’t have an office in Romania but its officials announced the intention to start operations in Romania in 2011. For this, the bank also needs to get clearance from Romania’s National Bank (BNR). BNR governor Mugur Isarescu made a visit to China in March this year and also had a meeting with Bank of China representatives.

China is Romania’s largest trade partner in Asia, but is only 19th in the ranking of the biggest foreign investors in Romania. Bank of China has offices in Hungary and Poland.

