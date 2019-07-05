Fincantieri, with two shipyards in Romania, recruits 400 locals to train and hire them

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri, which submitted a bid in the tender for the supply of four multi-role corvettes for the Romanian Military Navy, plans to employ more than 400 Romanian workers in the next two years, who will be trained at the shipyards operated in Braila and Tulcea by the group’s subsidiary Vard, Profit.ro reported.

The plans are not pending the contract, but the company’s officials outline the trained workforce as a competitive advantage in the tender that might be scrapped and resumed again, according to the latest unofficial information from the Government.

“Thanks to the expertise of the Italian group, which is the main Western naval manufacturer and has among its clients the world's largest ship operators (including the US Navy), in case it wins the auction, the military ships for Romania can be built at the Vard sites in Tulcea and Braila," Vard representatives advocated.

Norwegian group Vard operates 9 sites with over 9,000 employees in Norway, Romania, Brazil and Vietnam, 86.8% owned by Fincantieri, the fourth largest shipbuilder worldwide. In Romania, Vard has 5,000 direct employees and its activity generates 3,000 workplaces, being the largest employer in the shipbuilding sector in the country. In recent years, the Italian group has invested more than EUR 150 million in Braila and Tulcea.

(Photo source: Vard.com)