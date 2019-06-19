Romanian Banca Transilvania tops SEE Banks ranking

Romanian lender Banca Transilvania has become the largest bank in South East Europe (SEE) with total assets worth nearly EUR 15.9 billion at the end of 2018, according to TOP 100 Commercial Banks in Southeast Europe compiled by SeeNews.

The second largest bank is Zagrebacka Banka from Croatia (EUR 15.3 bln) while Romania’s BCR (EUR 14.6 bln) is third. There are three other Romanian banks among the ten largest in the region, namely BRD Groupe Societe Generale, Unicredit Bank and Raiffeisen Bank.

When it comes to profits, Romania’s BRD Groupe Societe Generale reported the highest earnings.

The combined net profit of the 100 biggest banks in Southeast Europe (SEE) reached a historic high in 2018 despite low interest rates, SeeNews commented. The total net profit of the top 100 lenders rose to EUR 4.35 billion (USD 4.89 bln) in 2018, up by 24% as compared to 2017. Meanwhile, the total assets of the biggest banks in the region grew only marginally.

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)