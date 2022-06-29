Business

Banca Transilvania projects robust growth and shrinking twins deficits for Romania

29 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s economy may rise by 3.8% this year, by 4.1% in 2023 and by 4.9% in 2024, according to the revised forecast drafted by Banca Transilvania (BT) after including the detailed Q1 GDP data in the model.

The forecast is particularly encouraging not only in terms of economic growth but also in regard to the shrinking twin deficits and the exchange rate.

Thus, BT expects the current account (CA) deficit to shrink from 7% of GDP in 2021 to 5.1% of GDP this year and 3.6% of GDP in 2024, Ziarul Financiar reported.

BT trusts the Government will meet the fiscal consolidation target and bring the public deficit down to 2.5% of GDP in 2024 (under ESA) from 7.1% of GDP last year and an expected level of 6.3% of GDP this year.

Banca Transilvania also expects the central bank will keep the exchange rate steady at an average level of 4.96 RON to EUR this year and 5.06 RON to EUR in the last year of the forecast period (2024).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Read next
Normal
Business

Banca Transilvania projects robust growth and shrinking twins deficits for Romania

29 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s economy may rise by 3.8% this year, by 4.1% in 2023 and by 4.9% in 2024, according to the revised forecast drafted by Banca Transilvania (BT) after including the detailed Q1 GDP data in the model.

The forecast is particularly encouraging not only in terms of economic growth but also in regard to the shrinking twin deficits and the exchange rate.

Thus, BT expects the current account (CA) deficit to shrink from 7% of GDP in 2021 to 5.1% of GDP this year and 3.6% of GDP in 2024, Ziarul Financiar reported.

BT trusts the Government will meet the fiscal consolidation target and bring the public deficit down to 2.5% of GDP in 2024 (under ESA) from 7.1% of GDP last year and an expected level of 6.3% of GDP this year.

Banca Transilvania also expects the central bank will keep the exchange rate steady at an average level of 4.96 RON to EUR this year and 5.06 RON to EUR in the last year of the forecast period (2024).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania