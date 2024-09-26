 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's leading financial group Banca Transilvania issues EUR 300 mln MREL FX bonds

26 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's leading financial group, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), has issued EUR 600 mln of FX bonds with a maturity of six (6) years on the international market in an unannounced operation on September 25, according to Bloomberg and Profit.ro. The demand was nearly quadruple (EUR 2.3 bln). 

The issue's arrangers are ING, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and BT Capital Partners.

The issue was launched with an opening rate of midswap +335 basis points (bp), however, on the background of strong demand from investors, it went down to midswap +225bp. The 6-year midswap rate was 2.32% at that time.

The issue is intended to strengthen own funds requirements (MREL) and is of senior non-preferred type, intended for qualified investors. It comes on top of the other two MREL bond issues last year.

In November 2023, TLV managed to place the second MREL bond issue of that year on the international financial markets: EUR 500 mln for a period of 5 years, with a yield of 7.25%. In the previous one, the bank paid almost 9% for 4-year bonds. 

In April 2023, TLV issued its first FX bond on the international market, EUR 500 mln senior non-preferred bonds.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's leading financial group Banca Transilvania issues EUR 300 mln MREL FX bonds

26 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's leading financial group, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), has issued EUR 600 mln of FX bonds with a maturity of six (6) years on the international market in an unannounced operation on September 25, according to Bloomberg and Profit.ro. The demand was nearly quadruple (EUR 2.3 bln). 

The issue's arrangers are ING, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and BT Capital Partners.

The issue was launched with an opening rate of midswap +335 basis points (bp), however, on the background of strong demand from investors, it went down to midswap +225bp. The 6-year midswap rate was 2.32% at that time.

The issue is intended to strengthen own funds requirements (MREL) and is of senior non-preferred type, intended for qualified investors. It comes on top of the other two MREL bond issues last year.

In November 2023, TLV managed to place the second MREL bond issue of that year on the international financial markets: EUR 500 mln for a period of 5 years, with a yield of 7.25%. In the previous one, the bank paid almost 9% for 4-year bonds. 

In April 2023, TLV issued its first FX bond on the international market, EUR 500 mln senior non-preferred bonds.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 September 2024
Environment
Romania braces for heavy rainfall and flooding on the Danube
26 September 2024
Finance
Revolut's Romanian branch to become operational in December 2024
26 September 2024
Politics
UN General Assembly: President Iohannis highlights Romania’s role on global stage, challenges during speech
26 September 2024
Defense
Romania signs USD 920 mln Foreign Military Financing direct loan agreement with the US
26 September 2024
Justice
Romanian president loses properties in court and should return EUR 0.26 mln collected rent
26 September 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan to reportedly assemble batteries for its electric models in Romania
26 September 2024
Macro
Romania’s public debt edges down marginally in June to 51.4% of GDP
25 September 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential campaign to begin on October 25