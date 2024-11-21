 

Romania's Banca Transilvania expects credit to keep growing robustly in Q4 and 2025

21 November 2024

Omer Tetik, CEO of Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), highlighted robust loan demand in the third quarter and expressed confidence that the final quarter of the year will perform equally well. 

"We are in a strong growth trend," Tetik told analysts during a post-results conference, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The bank, based in Cluj, posted a consolidated net profit of RON 1.76 billion in Q3. This includes a RON 674 million gain from the acquisition of OTP Bank. Excluding this non-taxable gain, the net profit stood at RON 1.1 billion, marking a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2023, driven by higher lending activity.

"For BT, as well as for the Romanian market and most banking sectors, the last quarter of the year is one of the most productive. It's a very hectic time," Tetik explained. 

He also noted a particularly strong Black Friday performance, pointing to heightened customer appetite and confidence.

Banca Transilvania, valued at RON 26 billion by investors, manages assets worth RON 200 billion. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)

