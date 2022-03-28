Banca Transilvania consolidates leading position by assets

The largest banks in Romania managed to increase their assets with various growth rates, from 5% to 25%, in the pandemic year 2021, while the net assets of the entire banking system made a 14.2% leap last year to an aggregate value of RON 639.7 bln.

The major banks with the highest growth rates in terms of assets were OTP Bank Romania (+25% to RON 18.5 bln), CEC Bank (+22.5% to RON 50.6 bln), and the market leader Banca Transilvania (+21% to RON 125 bln).

Banca Transilvania has thus consolidated its leading position, with a market share by assets of 19.5% at the end of 2021, up from 18.5% one year earlier, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The performance was supported by the below-average growth rates of the other largest banks in the country.

Thus, the second place is held by BCR Erste Bank Group, with RON 90.2 bln in assets after a below-average rise of 10.1% compared to 2020. BRD Societe Generale also posted a modest increase of 8.7% to RON 67 bln but maintained its third place.

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)