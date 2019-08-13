Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 11:08
Social
Fire destroys former Bamboo nightclub in Romanian seaside resort
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A fire that broke during the night of August 12 to August 13 completely destroyed the building of the former Bamboo club in the Romanian seaside resort of Mamaia, the Dobrogea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) announced.

A witness called the emergency number 112 immediately after 01:00 AM and seven intervention vehicles were sent to the scene. The fire was extremely violent, ISU said.

“Military firemen immediately set up search teams. No victims were recorded as the unit did not have any commercial activity recently,” an ISU spokesperson explained.

The fire was extinguished at around 06:30 AM. Two private intervention vehicles came in to support the military firemen.

An investigation is to clarify the causes of the fire. According to preliminary information quoted by Mediafax, the fire started from a cooker stove left unattended.

This is not the first time a Bamboo nightclub catches fire. In January 2017, a powerful fire emerged at the Bamboo nighclub in Bucharest and completely destroyed the location. The club was previously destroyed in a fire in June 2005 and was rebuilt.

In 2017 and 2018 the local authorities fined the club owners for not having a fire security license, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

In October 2015, Bucharest saw its worst nightclub fire as Colectiv nightclub burnt down. Sixty-four people died in the fire and some 200 people were hurt.

(Photo: ISU Constanta Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/23/2017 - 13:53
23 January 2017
Social
Romanian authorities check over 160 clubs after fire destroys famous Bamboo Club in Bucharest

Teams made of firefighters and representatives of the Interior Ministry checked 162 clubs in Romania on Saturday night,...

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 11:08
Social
Fire destroys former Bamboo nightclub in Romanian seaside resort
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A fire that broke during the night of August 12 to August 13 completely destroyed the building of the former Bamboo club in the Romanian seaside resort of Mamaia, the Dobrogea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) announced.

A witness called the emergency number 112 immediately after 01:00 AM and seven intervention vehicles were sent to the scene. The fire was extremely violent, ISU said.

“Military firemen immediately set up search teams. No victims were recorded as the unit did not have any commercial activity recently,” an ISU spokesperson explained.

The fire was extinguished at around 06:30 AM. Two private intervention vehicles came in to support the military firemen.

An investigation is to clarify the causes of the fire. According to preliminary information quoted by Mediafax, the fire started from a cooker stove left unattended.

This is not the first time a Bamboo nightclub catches fire. In January 2017, a powerful fire emerged at the Bamboo nighclub in Bucharest and completely destroyed the location. The club was previously destroyed in a fire in June 2005 and was rebuilt.

In 2017 and 2018 the local authorities fined the club owners for not having a fire security license, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

In October 2015, Bucharest saw its worst nightclub fire as Colectiv nightclub burnt down. Sixty-four people died in the fire and some 200 people were hurt.

(Photo: ISU Constanta Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/23/2017 - 13:53
23 January 2017
Social
Romanian authorities check over 160 clubs after fire destroys famous Bamboo Club in Bucharest

Teams made of firefighters and representatives of the Interior Ministry checked 162 clubs in Romania on Saturday night,...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40