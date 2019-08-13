Fire destroys former Bamboo nightclub in Romanian seaside resort

A fire that broke during the night of August 12 to August 13 completely destroyed the building of the former Bamboo club in the Romanian seaside resort of Mamaia, the Dobrogea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) announced.

A witness called the emergency number 112 immediately after 01:00 AM and seven intervention vehicles were sent to the scene. The fire was extremely violent, ISU said.

“Military firemen immediately set up search teams. No victims were recorded as the unit did not have any commercial activity recently,” an ISU spokesperson explained.

The fire was extinguished at around 06:30 AM. Two private intervention vehicles came in to support the military firemen.

An investigation is to clarify the causes of the fire. According to preliminary information quoted by Mediafax, the fire started from a cooker stove left unattended.

This is not the first time a Bamboo nightclub catches fire. In January 2017, a powerful fire emerged at the Bamboo nighclub in Bucharest and completely destroyed the location. The club was previously destroyed in a fire in June 2005 and was rebuilt.

In 2017 and 2018 the local authorities fined the club owners for not having a fire security license, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

In October 2015, Bucharest saw its worst nightclub fire as Colectiv nightclub burnt down. Sixty-four people died in the fire and some 200 people were hurt.

(Photo: ISU Constanta Facebook Page)

[email protected]