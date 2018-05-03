Young architect from Romania to enter bikepacking race in Kyrgyzstan mountains

Bagoly Levente, a young architect from the central Romania city of Sfântu Gheorghe, will take part this year in the Silk Road Mountain Race, in Kyrgyzstan.

The race is a fixed route, unsupported, single-stage cycling race through the mountains of Kyrgyzstan. It will take participants on gravel, single and double track and old soviet roads, many fallen into disrepair. The total distance to be covered is of 1,700 km. At times, racers might have to bike great distances between resupply points. It takes place between August 18 and September 1, with the start and finish near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

This is not the first race Levente took part in. Last year, he biked in the Transcontinental Race, one of the most difficult endurance bike races in Europe. He finished 19th, ahead of 236 other contestants.

In 2013, he biked almost 8,000 km from Bucharest to Barcelona to see the works of Antoni Gaudi, and visited European cities such as Paris, London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Prague, Vienna and Budapest.

In 2014, he biked through Turkey, to the border with Iran and Iraq. From there, he left for Georgia, took the ship to Odessa, in Ukraine, and from there biked back home. He cycled a total of 4,500 km.

Another long-distance bike race he took was to North Cape, in Norway, covering some 5,000 km on bike and two train travels.

Romanian Alina Pripis is also listed on the Silk Road Mountain Race start list.

