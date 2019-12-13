Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 12:40
Events
Bach Unseen: Romanian violinist will hold recital in complete darkness in Sibiu
13 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A special event called Bach Unseen will take place at the Sibiu State Philharmonic, the Thalia Hall, on December 20, offering classical music fans the chance to listen to Bach music in complete darkness.

During this concert, violinist Valentin Serban will go through the integral part of the sonatas and pieces for solo violin, composed by Johann Sebastian Bach. The event’s concept was proposed by Cristina Bobe, visual artist.

‘Music is heard, not seen’ is the starting point of ‘Bach Unseen’, the only classical music concert in the dark, in Romania. On December 20, at 19:00, at the Sibiu State Philharmonic, Thalia Hall, visual artist Cristina Bobe and violinist Valentin Serban propose you a different way of listening to music in a concert hall, together with other people you don't see. Music is amplified by the darkness, and there is a more personal and stronger connection that brings the violinist and the audience together: the sound,” reads a press release from the organizers, quoted by local Agerpres.

The concert at the Sibiu State Philharmonic will open the "Bach Unseen" series of concerts in Romania.

The online tickets are sold out for the December 20 concert but those interested can still buy tickets from the ticket office on the day of the concert. Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 12:40
Events
Bach Unseen: Romanian violinist will hold recital in complete darkness in Sibiu
13 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A special event called Bach Unseen will take place at the Sibiu State Philharmonic, the Thalia Hall, on December 20, offering classical music fans the chance to listen to Bach music in complete darkness.

During this concert, violinist Valentin Serban will go through the integral part of the sonatas and pieces for solo violin, composed by Johann Sebastian Bach. The event’s concept was proposed by Cristina Bobe, visual artist.

‘Music is heard, not seen’ is the starting point of ‘Bach Unseen’, the only classical music concert in the dark, in Romania. On December 20, at 19:00, at the Sibiu State Philharmonic, Thalia Hall, visual artist Cristina Bobe and violinist Valentin Serban propose you a different way of listening to music in a concert hall, together with other people you don't see. Music is amplified by the darkness, and there is a more personal and stronger connection that brings the violinist and the audience together: the sound,” reads a press release from the organizers, quoted by local Agerpres.

The concert at the Sibiu State Philharmonic will open the "Bach Unseen" series of concerts in Romania.

The online tickets are sold out for the December 20 concert but those interested can still buy tickets from the ticket office on the day of the concert. Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event
13 December 2019
Business
Romania is EU’s biggest violin exporter
13 December 2019
Politics
President Iohannis: UK elections result, very good for Romanians living there
12 December 2019
Politics
Big scandal in Romania’s third-biggest political party after member excluded overnight for Facebook post
12 December 2019
Entertainment
Photo of the day: Brightly-lit Bucharest photographed at night from the International Space Station
12 December 2019
Social
Report: Romania has cheapest super-fast broadband internet in the world
12 December 2019
Eco
New private monitoring network highlights Bucharest areas with the most polluted air
11 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s new metropolitan hospital, second-biggest building in Romania after Parliament Palace

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40