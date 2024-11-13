Austria reportedly ready to lift veto on Schengen expansion

Austria is expected to lift its veto on Schengen expansion by spring 2025, Kurier confirmed after Romanian media indicated such an imminent step.

On November 22, Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner will meet with his Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts in Budapest at an event organised by Hungary, which currently holds the EU Council presidency.

During the meeting, the ministers are expected to agree on a set of measures for Romania and Bulgaria to complete as a prerequisite for joining the Schengen Area.

According to officials, Romania and Bulgaria could achieve Schengen membership as early as spring 2025.

Romania's interior minister, Cătălin Predoiu, recently announced that a decision could be taken between November 21 and 22, 2024, in Budapest, where there will be a meeting between the ministers of internal affairs from Romania, Bulgaria, Austria, and Hungary.

