Romania’s opposition party AUR rules out backing minority government

Romania’s far-right opposition party AUR has ruled out supporting any minority government or entering into arrangements with parties from the current ruling coalition, signaling a hardline stance ahead of potential political shifts.

Petrișor Peiu, leader of AUR senators, said the party will not engage in any coalition, alliance, or agreement with governing parties before the next elections, nor will it provide parliamentary support for a minority cabinet.

“We do not intend to support, with any vote, a so-called minority government,” Peiu stated, emphasizing that AUR seeks to remain fully in opposition.

Instead, the party plans to continue its strategy of filing motions of no confidence against the government in every parliamentary session. For the current session, AUR is targeting mid-May, linking the timing to the release of Romania’s Q1 economic data.

“We believe it is optimal for the motion to be debated after May 13, when the first-quarter economic results are published. This could confirm three consecutive quarters of economic decline, effectively a recession, which is reason enough to support such a motion,” Peiu said, quoted by News.ro.

He added that AUR is open to negotiating support for the motion with all parliamentarians, including independents and members of other parties, not just the Social Democrats (PSD).

“We don’t have any special relationship with PSD, nor do we intend to have one with any party in the current government,” Peiu stressed.

The statement underscores AUR’s effort to position itself as a consistent anti-establishment force, while also suggesting limited room for parliamentary maneuvering in the event of a government crisis.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com