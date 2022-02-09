Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. 

 

Politics

Éminence grise of Romanian radical party AUR, Calin Georgescu, probed for holocaust denial

09 February 2022
Călin Georgescu, en route to becoming honorary president of radical party AUR and constantly promoted as the party's perpetual candidate for the prime minister seat, is going to be probed in a criminal case opened by the General Prosecutor's Office following his public statements in favour of interwar far-right leader Corneliu Zelea Codreanu and state leader Marshal Ion Antonescu.

The two, antisemite state leader Antonescu and ultranationalist leader Codreanu - founder of antisemitic organization Iron Guard active throughout most of the interwar period, "also did good deeds," Georgescu said in a TV show.

It was not the first time he expressed such radical views. In fact, AUR leader George Simion also stated in a debate about the holocaust being taught in schools that the topic is "of minor importance" for Romanians.

Holocaust denial is particularly dangerous in Romania, where the public awareness on the topic is very low for many reasons, including the rather successful nationalist propaganda carried out during the regime of former communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu.

Representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office told HotNews.ro on February 8 that the General Prosecutor's Office notified the case of Călin Georgescu ex officio and opened a criminal case for the crime provided for in article 5 of emergency ordinance OUG 31/2002: "The act of promoting, in public, the worship of persons guilty of crimes of genocide against humanity and war crimes, as well as the act of promoting, in public, fascist, legionary, racist or xenophobic ideas, conceptions or doctrines".

Speaking on Antena 3 TV station about Georgescu's speech, AUR leader George Simion said that "Georgescu made a mistake" and that he resigns of any legionary or anti-semitic attitude.

"I am not a supporter of the Legionary Movement [Iron Guard] ... I urge these people to reconsider their attitude because you cannot make politics with these attitudes," said Simion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Chirica)

Andrei Chirileasa
11 January 2022
Politics
RO prosecutors investigate statements of radical AUR party on Holocaust
Iulian Ernst
Andrei Chirileasa
