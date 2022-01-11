RO prosecutors investigate statements of radical AUR party on Holocaust

The General Prosecutor's Office in Romania announced on January 10 that it opened a criminal case in which investigations are being carried out in connection with the statements of radical party AUR that allegedly play down the Holocaust.

On January 3, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) issued a press release requesting the Minister of Education, Sorin Cîmpeanu, to include the Romanian Language, History and English in the list of subjects for which national competitions (Olympics) will be organized in the school year 2021 - 2022 and in the years to come.

AUR also claimed that, in recent years, there had been a "systematic action to undermine" the quality of education in Romania by raising to the rank of subjects some "minor topics or which may be the subject of simple lessons in existing subjects (e.g. "sex education, the history of the Holocaust, etc.), in parallel with the reduction of the importance given to the fundamental subjects for the formation of the new generations: the exact sciences, the Romanian language and literature, the national history," according to a statement quoted by daily Bursa.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

