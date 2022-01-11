Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 08:56
Politics

RO prosecutors investigate statements of radical AUR party on Holocaust

11 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The General Prosecutor's Office in Romania announced on January 10 that it opened a criminal case in which investigations are being carried out in connection with the statements of radical party AUR that allegedly play down the Holocaust.

On January 3, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) issued a press release requesting the Minister of Education, Sorin Cîmpeanu, to include the Romanian Language, History and English in the list of subjects for which national competitions (Olympics) will be organized in the school year 2021 - 2022 and in the years to come.

AUR also claimed that, in recent years, there had been a "systematic action to undermine" the quality of education in Romania by raising to the rank of subjects some "minor topics or which may be the subject of simple lessons in existing subjects (e.g. "sex education, the history of the Holocaust, etc.), in parallel with the reduction of the importance given to the fundamental subjects for the formation of the new generations: the exact sciences, the Romanian language and literature, the national history," according to a statement quoted by daily Bursa.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 08:56
Politics

RO prosecutors investigate statements of radical AUR party on Holocaust

11 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The General Prosecutor's Office in Romania announced on January 10 that it opened a criminal case in which investigations are being carried out in connection with the statements of radical party AUR that allegedly play down the Holocaust.

On January 3, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) issued a press release requesting the Minister of Education, Sorin Cîmpeanu, to include the Romanian Language, History and English in the list of subjects for which national competitions (Olympics) will be organized in the school year 2021 - 2022 and in the years to come.

AUR also claimed that, in recent years, there had been a "systematic action to undermine" the quality of education in Romania by raising to the rank of subjects some "minor topics or which may be the subject of simple lessons in existing subjects (e.g. "sex education, the history of the Holocaust, etc.), in parallel with the reduction of the importance given to the fundamental subjects for the formation of the new generations: the exact sciences, the Romanian language and literature, the national history," according to a statement quoted by daily Bursa.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks