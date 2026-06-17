Aukera Energy completes first stage of major 500 MWh BESS project in Romania

Aukera Energy, a pan-European renewable energy and battery storage platform backed by AtlasInvest, Reggeborgh, and Belgium's sovereign wealth fund SFPIM, has commissioned the first phase of its Gura Ialomiței battery energy storage system BESS project in Romania, with an installed power capacity of 150 MW and storage capacity of 300 MWh.

The facility is designed to reach a total capacity of 250 MW and 500 MWh, making it one of the largest battery storage projects in Romania.

The second phase, which will add another 100 MW and 200 MWh of storage capacity, is expected to enter construction shortly and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, the company said.

The first phase of the project received support under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) and represents the largest project financed through the programme to date. The financing agreement was signed in 2024 and is complemented by private funding.

According to Aukera Energy, the financing contract for the second phase is currently being finalised, with construction works due to begin soon.

Based on data from transmission system operator Transelectrica cited by Economica.net, the 150 MW/300 MWh facility is currently Romania's second-largest operational battery storage system by capacity. It is surpassed only by the 201 MW/402 MWh installation at Florești, commissioned at the end of 2025 by Nova Power & Gas, part of Romanian infrastructure group E-INFRA.

The commissioning of the Gura Ialomiței project comes amid accelerating investments in energy storage in Romania, as developers seek to improve grid flexibility and support the integration of a growing volume of renewable electricity generation.

Aukera Energy develops renewable energy and storage projects across Europe and is supported by investment groups AtlasInvest and Reggeborgh, alongside Belgium's sovereign investment fund SFPIM.

iulian@romania-insider.com