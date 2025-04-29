Bucharest shopping mall Sun Plaza signs Auchan as new anchor tenant

Sun Plaza, one of the main shopping centers in Bucharest, is set for a major upgrade, as owner CPI Romania announced a new partnership with Auchan. Following Carrefour's departure, Auchan will open a new-generation 7,000 sqm hypermarket at the end of 2026, as part of a broader repositioning strategy.

Carrefour will permanently close its hypermarket in Sun Plaza starting May 19, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Starting in June, Sun Plaza will begin a phased modernization process aimed at updating its retail mix and enhancing the shopping experience. Alongside the new Auchan store, 16,000 sqm of space will be reconfigured to host major international fashion brands aligned with current retail trends, the owner said.

“We accepted CPI Romania’s invitation to propose a next-generation Auchan hypermarket concept for Sun Plaza - a landmark of modern retail in Bucharest and Romania. It’s a great opportunity for us to serve even better the customers in Berceni and the entire southern area of Bucharest,” said Ionut Ardeleanu, CEO of Auchan Romania.

Several brands, including Zara and Pull&Bear, are already expanding and redesigning their spaces within the center. Their new stores are expected to open later this year.

Opened in 2010, Sun Plaza is the leading shopping center in the southern area of Bucharest, with a built surface of 208,000 square meters. The mall spans four floors- two dedicated exclusively to shopping - along with a relaxation area and an underground parking garage with 2,000 spaces.

In 2018, Sun Plaza completed the largest reconfiguration and expansion project in Romania’s retail market, which included design upgrades and the addition of a new wing. In 2019, the food court was modernized and part of the outdoor terrace was redesigned.

The shopping center is owned by CPI Property Group and managed by CBRE Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)