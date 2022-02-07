Astaldi challenges tender for Sibiu-Pitesti motorway section over insufficient data

The auction for the most expensive ever motorway section launched in Romania, section 3 of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway that crosses the Carpathian mountains, could be suspended, after one of the bidders filed "a very harsh appeal" to the national body that mediates appeals linked to public procurement (CNSC), according to Profit.ro.

The estimated value of the contract for the 31-km section is RON 4.63 bln (EUR 0.9 bln).

The contractor is supposed to design the motorway section within 18 months and build it in 50 months.

The NGO Pro Infrastructura reviewed some of the issues raised, which are hardly new, though. Astaldi objects to the very poor quality of the feasibility study that forces the bidders to either ask for very high prices (to cover the risk) or take high risks.

Only the association of Turkish companies Mapa and Cengiz have submitted an offer by October 20, 2021.

The national road company CNAIR launched the auction to select a contractor for section 3 of the motorway in 2020, based on a feasibility study carried out in 2008 and criticized for its frugality and lack of precision.

"Basically, we are shown why we will not drive along the entire Sibiu-Pitești highway over the next ten years," Pro Infrastructura concludes. "WeBuild (Astaldi) filed a very harsh appeal. The WeBuild-Tancrad Association submitted to CNSC a 141-page appeal in which it vehemently criticizes the technical documentation provided by CNAIR and requests the suspension of the tender and remedial measures."

(Photo: Pexels.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com