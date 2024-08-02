Bucharest events: Art Safari's upcoming edition spotlights women artists

Art Safari's forthcoming edition, set to take place between September 6 and December 15 at Dacia-Romania Palace, will celebrate women who have made "an impressive contribution to Romanian art and culture."

Among the exhibitions that are part of the program, one will focus on Queen Marie of Romania and her role in supporting female painters and sculptors. The queen was a supporter of the association Women Painters and Sculptors, set up by artists Cecilia Cuţescu-Storck, Olga Greceanu, and Nina Arbore in 1916, and the exhibition will showcase works by Olga Greceanu, Lucia Dem. Bălăcescu, Irina Codreanu, Micaela Eleutheriade, Margareta Sterian, Ligia Macovei, Rodica Maniu (Mützner), Nina Arbore, Milița Petrașcu, Lucia Beller, Magdalena Rădulescu, Lola Schmierer Roth, and more. The show will gather paintings, sculptures, decorative items, furniture, and photos.

Another exhibition explores the work of artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. "Strong, ambitious, a feminist, mother, sister and wife, hardworking and eager to show everyone that women's place is alongside men, not behind them," is how the artist and art teacher is described in the presentation of the show. Cuțescu-Storck, who was interested in mural painting, also left her mark on her house, today the Frederic Storck and Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck Art Museum, part of the Bucharest Municipality Museum.

The exhibition Breasts. An Exhibition Like No Other aims to examine how artists, ranging from masters of Romanian art to relevant contemporary creators, represented this part of the female body.

Young Blood 3.0. The New Wave of Contemporary Artists looks at the young generation of women artists, while Sibylle Bergemann. Fashion, art, culture through the lens of a woman offers an overview of the oeuvre of one of Germany's leading contemporary photographers. Bergemann, who was equally at ease with fashion, reportage, photographic essays, urban and rural landscapes, and portraits, first made a name for herself in fashion photography and then gained recognition for her photographic essays.

(Photo: Postcard featuring then princess Marie of Romania, Photo Studio Alfred Brand, from Art Safari)

