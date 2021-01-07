RO officials probed for embezzlement in sea rescue ships procurement

Several employees of the Romanian Agency for Saving Human Life at Sea (ARSVOM), including the agency’s director, are investigated by the National Anticorruption Directorate for the purchase of four ships at a price of RON 85 mln (nearly EUR 20 mln, VAT excluded), allegedly twice the market price, G4media.ro reported.

The ships were reportedly purchased from Estonia through several intermediaries. The head of the agency allegedly received 3% of the value of the deal.

Transport ministry Catalin Drula said that the irregularity was spotted by the control body of his ministry, which supervises the activity of ARSVOM.

Four of the defendants were detained on Tuesday, June 29, and one was placed under house arrest. On Wednesday, June 30, the DNA Constanța prosecutors sent the judges a request for pre-trial detention for 30 days regarding three defendants and placing two defendants under house arrest for the same period.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com