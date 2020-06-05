Ro Insider
CSR
Romanian IT firm drops events, uses budget to buy equipment, supplies for hospitals
06 May 2020
AROBS Transilvania Software, one of the biggest IT groups in Romania, decided to give up on some of its future events and instead use the dedicated budget to buy equipment and supplies for the hospitals in Cluj county, in western Romania, Mediafax reported.

The company spent EUR 450,000 to purchase 50 ventilators, over 50,000 FFP2 masks, and 5,000 coveralls that were donated to seven hospitals in Cluj county. 

“We ordered around 50 mechanical, non-invasive ventilation devices. We received them a week ago, and we immediately donated them to seven hospitals. We used the company money; we decided to give up on some events. We also bought masks, some 50,000 masks. This is what we felt we should do,” Voicu Oprean, the founder and CEO of AROBS Transilvania Software, explained, quoted by Mediafax.

“I can only be thankful that private individuals spent their money to cover some immediate necessities. Masks were delivered when we needed them; visors were delivered when we needed them, ventilators as well, which covered shortages rapidly and efficiently; we thank them a lot, they helped a lot,” thoracic surgeon Bogdan Popovici said.

AROBS Transilvania Software also donated masks to hospitals in Mureș and Arad counties. 

(Photo: Arobs Facebook Page)

Normal

 

