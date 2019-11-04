Romanian software firm AROBS takes over HR solutions provider

AROBS Transilvania Software, one of the biggest IT groups in Romania, controlled by local investor Voicu Oprean, purchased UCMS Group Romania, a provider of human resource management solutions, Wall-street-ro reported.

Before the deal, UCMS was part of TMF Group, an international provider of support services for companies.

This acquisition is an important step in AROBS Transilvania Software's growth strategy since it adds two HR solutions - True HR and dpPayroll - to its portfolio. A key objective of AROBS is to bring the two products into a better customer experience area, both through a swift reaction in the implementation process to the end customer, as well as by consolidating the applications with the latest technologies on the market.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval by relevant local authorities. Law firm RTPR Allen & Overy was the legal advisor for AROBS Transilvania Software and DLA Piper Romania advised TMF Group in this transaction.

(Photo source: Facebooks / AROBS)