Romania events: Chamber music festival SoNoRo Musikland kicks off eighth edition in Transylvania

The eighth edition of SoNoRo Musikland will take place from July 17 to July 27 in Sibiu, Avrig, Porumbacu de Sus, Copșa Mare, Sighișoara, Meșendorf, Criț, Viscri, and Poiana Brașov.

This year's festival will feature 11 days of programming and 14 events, including nine concerts and five jam sessions held in venues showcasing the region's architectural and cultural heritage.

The opening concert, Con Spirito, will take place on July 17 in the ceremonial hall of the ASTRA Sibiu County Library, the first public library of Romanians in Transylvania.

This year's festival will return to several venues featured in previous editions, including the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Parish Church and the Hall of Mirrors at the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania in Sibiu, the Copșa Mare Fortified Church (pictured), the Ceremonial Hall of Sighișoara City Hall, the Meșendorf Fortified Church and Meșendorf Gasthaus, Cross Critz Guesthouse in Criț, King Charles III's House in Viscri, and Viscri 125 Guesthouse.

The program also introduces new venues, namely the Contemporary Art Museum of the Brukenthal National Museum, Somarest in Avrig, Porumbacu 216 in Porumbacu de Sus, and the Swissôtel in Poiana Brașov.

Among the musicians performing at this year's SoNoRo Musikland are violinists Nicolas Dautricourt, Abigél Králik, Alissa Margulis, Julia Puskér, and Sebastian Manning; violists Răzvan Popovici, Mathis Rochat, Emanuel Vots, and Ștefana Munteanu; cellists Julian Arp, Alexey Stadler, and Radu Nagy; pianists Dana Ciocârlie, Josu Okiñena, and Ioan-Dragoș Dimitriu; harpist Miruna Nagy; and accordionist Radu Rățoi.

Tickets for the concerts are available through Eventbook, while admission to the children's workshops is free.

(Photo: Serban Enache | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com