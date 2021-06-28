Romanian mineral water producer plans EUR 10 mln investments

Aqua Bilbor, a Romanian mineral water producer, plans to invest about EUR 10 million in the next two and a half years to increase its production capacity to over 100 million litres per year. This will involve the purchase of land for new bottling and storage capacities, the development of new water sources and the purchase of equipment.

The company produces spring water, flat and carbonated water under the brand Izvoarele Calimani (Calimani Springs). It also wants to revive the Aqua Bilbor brand in 2022.

"In 2021, Aqua Bilbor aims to reach a production of 20 million litres and a turnover of up to RON 25 million (EUR 5 mln). Also, during 2021, the management aims to invest EUR 2.5 million in constructing a production hall and a bottling line for 5-litre bottles," said Constantin Degeratu, administrator of Aqua Bilbor.

Between 2022 and 2023, the management of Aqua Bilbor will invest another EUR 7.5 million to increase production and storage capacity to over 100 million litres per year. The company also estimates it will double the number of employees in 2021 and 2023 due to increased production.

In 2019, Aqua Bilbor bought Bilbor Mineral Water, a mineral water producer that since 2010 had been operating a factory in Bilbor, Harghita County. Since the acquisition, the company has invested in completing the factory with new machinery and modernizing the production and storage capacity to restart production. In the last two years, investments have amounted to EUR 5 million.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nikola Nenadovic/Dreamstime.com)