App showcases tourist sites in Romania’s Buzău county

Buzău County Council will launch the app Descopera Buzaul (Discover Buzău), aimed at showcasing the tourist sites in the region, at the upcoming Tourism Fair of Romania, which takes place between February 23rd and February 26th.

The app, available in the Play Store and App Store, presents the available accommodation and dining options, the cultural offer available in the county, and the tourist information points, Adevarul reported.

At the fair, the County Council will also promote various destinations in Buzău, among them Buzău Land, which last year received the title of UNESCO Global Geopark.

The Muddy Volcanoes, the domes of salt, the Eternal Flames, and the Colți red amber are some of the landmarks of the area.

The UNESCO Global Geopark label recognizes geological heritage of international significance.

(Photo courtesy of Geoparcul Tinutul Buzaului)

