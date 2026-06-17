Average age of first-time homebuyers in Romania reaches 30.5 years

The average age of a Romanian purchasing a house for the first time was 30.5 in 2025, according to the RE/MAX European Housing Trend Report, up from 29 years in 2023.

In 23 European countries, the average age of a first-time buyer was 31.3 years, the survey also showed. This ranged from 28 years old in Malta to 34.7 years old in Switzerland and Greece.

Among Europe’s five largest economies, the United Kingdom has the lowest average age for first home purchases, at 28.4 years. It is also the second-lowest age among all 23 countries, alongside Luxembourg (28.4 years).

The United Kingdom has one of the highest levels of family support among young adults, according to the RE/MAX Europe survey. More than half (53%) of those aged between 18 and 34 receive financial assistance in the form of a cash gift or inheritance.

In Germany, renting is much more accepted as a long-term choice. As a result, many young adults do not see buying a home as a natural step after leaving their parents’ home. Among German respondents aged between 18 and 34, 69% said they currently live in rented accommodation, compared with 38% of European respondents in the same age group.

In Romania, 83% of people own their homes, while 9% rent. As such, the country has the lowest rental rate in the EU. Among non-owners, 63% think they will be able to purchase a home at some point in their lifetime, exceeding the 56% European average.

Half of likely buyers (50%) cited improved salary prospects, while 28% point to buying with a partner as their pathway to ownership. And timelines to full ownership look healthy, too: the average mortgage repayment period is around 14 years in Romania, compared with 15 years across Europe.

“This ownership bias shapes market mobility, with just 14% expecting to move in the next year versus 17% Europe-wide, demonstrating a more stable market. When Romanians do consider relocating, however, more space (37%), better neighbourhoods (23%), and lower costs (16%) are among the top motivations,” the report noted.

Along with plans to buy, the rising cost of living is being felt in Romania, as only two in five (40%) cite being comfortable with their housing costs, less than the European average (45%). Energy costs have emerged as the most acute pressure point, creating a widening gap between Romanian households and their European counterparts

Less than a third (30%) of Romanians express comfort with energy bills compared to nearly half (45%) of residents across the continent. Meanwhile, more than one in five (22%) say they are struggling with these costs, versus 16% Europe-wide.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Karenr|Dreamstime.com)