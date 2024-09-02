The Animal Rights March 2024 will be held on September 21 in Bucharest’s University Square, starting at 4:00 PM, according to an announcement published on Facebook.

Organizers say that animals are beset by problems in Romania and that policymakers need to address them.

“Many injustices are happening in our country when it comes to animals, from stray dogs and those in shelters to animals crammed into farms. […] Only together, only through solidarity, can we send a powerful message to the authorities and become the voice of animals, demanding what they cannot express themselves: freedom, respect, protection, rights, and better laws,” the organizers wrote.

The march organizers also issued an open letter calling for 10 measures for animals in Romania. Among these are the banning of cages and improving conditions in industrial farms; limiting the transport of live animals to 8 hours; banning the export of live animals to third countries, conducting a pet census and database in Romania; replacing euthanasia with mass sterilization; banning sport hunting; and banning the production and sale of natural fur and more.

The organizers of the march, the Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling organization, also call for the banning of zoos in Romania, and the transformation of existing ones into sanctuaries and education centers for children.

(Photo source: Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling on Facebook)