Marius Andruh elected president of Romanian Academy

Marius Andruh has been elected president of the Romanian Academy, following the vote of the body’s members held on April 7, the institution said.

He was elected with 84 votes from a quorum of 157 members attending.

Chemist Marius Andruh became a member of the Romanian Academy in 2001, when he was 46 years old. Since 2009, he has been managing the Chemical Sciences department of the institution, and has served as the academy’s vice-president since 2022. Since 2021, he has been the director of the Costin D. Nenițescu Organic and Supramolecular Chemistry Institute, another institution of the academy.

A graduate of the Chemistry Faculty of the University of Bucharest as valedictorian, he earned a PhD in Chemistry from the same university in 1988. He undertook post-doctoral specializations in Paris and Göttingen as a fellow of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation.

He began his academic career in 1984 at the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Bucharest. Between 2003 and 2019, he served as Head of the Department of Inorganic Chemistry, and in 2019, he was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus of the university. He currently serves as president of the Central Committee of the National Chemistry Olympiad and as coordinator of the national team taking part in international competitions.

He was an Associate Professor at Université du Québec à Montréal (1994–1996) and a visiting professor at higher education institutions in Europe and South America, including the University of Bordeaux and the Institut Universitaire de France, the University of Göttingen, the University of Brno, the University of Angers, Pierre and Marie Curie University in Paris, the University of Jena, the University of Manchester, Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse, Louis Pasteur University in Strasbourg, the University of Valencia, the Federal Fluminense University in Niterói/Rio de Janeiro, and the University of Bordeaux (Paul Pascal Research Centre).

He was elected in 2004 as a corresponding member of the European Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters in Paris and as a member of the European Academy of Sciences.

The mandate of the Romanian Academy president covers four years, and a member of the institution can hold the position twice.

The academy’s four vice-presidents and the secretary general will be elected after a vote held on April 29.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com