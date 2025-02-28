Romanian court lifts seizure on Tate brothers' assets

After being granted permission to leave Romania, Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are being investigated on several charges related to human trafficking and other offenses, also had some of their assets restituted. A Romanian court ruled in favor of an appeal by the Tates to lift precautionary seizure on multiple assets, including several properties, vehicles, and bank accounts, according to Reuters.

Among the real estate returned are five plots of land fully owned by the Tate brothers and one additional plot in which they hold a partial stake, according to a list published by Euronews Romania.

The list of released vehicles includes an Audi A5 (2011), a Nissan Murano, a Lada 1500, a Mercedes-Benz V-Klasse (2021), an Audi RS 7 Sportback (2020), and a Ferrari 488 GTB (2020). Additionally, all previously frozen bank accounts have been unfrozen, and some company shares have been returned.

The Tate brothers departed Romania early Thursday morning, February 27, aboard a private jet bound for the United States after the authorities modified their judicial control, lifting the travel ban but maintaining other legal obligations.

According to the Associated Press, Andrew and Tristan Tate landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After their arrival, attorney general James Uthmeier reportedly said his office would conduct a "preliminary inquiry" into them.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Andrew Tate said, "We live in a democratic society where it's innocent until proven guilty. And I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood. There's a lot of opinions about us, things that go around about us on the internet."

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are dual UK-US nationals, were arrested near Bucharest in December 2022 on charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse, among others. They are currently under investigation in Romania in two separate cases handled by DIICOT. However, they have repeatedly denied the allegations.

Earlier this month, Financial Times reported that the Trump administration had been pressuring Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions on the Tate brothers. However, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the United States made no request to Romania regarding the legal status of the well-known influencers.

