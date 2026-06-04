ANA Spa Collection by ANA Hotels and Gary Brecka Redefine the Premium Wellness Experience Through the Concept of Longevity

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ANA Spa Collection by ANA Hotels hosted “The Art of Longevity,” one of Romania’s most significant events dedicated to preventive health, integrative wellness, and biohacking, featuring Gary Brecka and Nadia Comăneci as special guests. Held at the InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest, the event brought together leading medical and wellness professionals, business leaders, and guests interested in the latest global trends in longevity and lifestyle optimization.

During the conference, Gary Brecka highlighted the importance of methylation and personalized supplementation, the benefits of molecular hydrogen, and the impact of morning rituals on energy, mental clarity, and longevity. His presentation combined insights from recent scientific research with practical recommendations aimed at optimizing health and preventing metabolic and inflammatory imbalances.



Known for his science-based approach, Gary Brecka is one of the most influential international voices in integrative health and biohacking. As co-founder of the 10X Health System and host of The Ultimate Human Podcast, he advocates for predictive healthcare and performance optimization through nutrition, lifestyle interventions, and targeted supplementation.

"Longevity is not about adding more years to your life. It is about improving the quality of the years you already have. Every function of the body begins at the cellular level. Methylation. Oxygen utilization. Hydration. Inflammation control. Energy production. When you identify deficiencies and provide the body with what it truly needs, something remarkable happens. The body doesn’t just survive longer—it performs better. You think more clearly, move more easily, recover faster, and age with greater strength and resilience," said Gary Brecka.

A key moment of the event was the panel discussion on longevity and preventive medicine, featuring Dr. Luiza Spiru, Professor of Geriatrics, Gerontology, and Longevity Medicine and President of the Ana Aslan International Foundation, alongside Iuliana Tasie, General Manager of ANA Hotels Europa & Health Spa Eforie Nord. The discussion emphasized the importance of an integrated approach to health, combining prevention, recovery, longevity medicine, and sustainable lifestyle habits.



The event also featured a surprise guest appearance by Nadia Comăneci, who shared her perspective as a world-class athlete on longevity and the role of discipline in maintaining long-term health and peak performance.



The event also marked the official launch of the new “Longevity by ANA Spa Collection” packages, designed to integrate personalized health assessments, regenerative therapies, recovery programs, and the latest wellness technologies into a premium experience dedicated to longevity and revitalization.

"The launch of the Longevity by ANA Spa Collection packages represents a new strategic milestone for ANA Hotels in the development of Romania’s premium wellness and integrative health sector. These new experiences are built around personalized programs that combine health assessments, regenerative therapies, recovery, relaxation, and modern wellness technologies," stated George Copos, President and CEO of ANA Hotels.

ANA Spa Collection is recognized for integrating modern and traditional therapies across its wellness centers: SPA InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest, ANA Spa Crowne Plaza Bucharest, ANA Spa Poiana Brașov, and ANA Health Spa Eforie Nord, offering premium wellbeing, recovery, and revitalization experiences.



“The Art of Longevity” event was organized with the support of the following partners:



Platinum Partners: Oxyhelp, Technogym, Theda MarScientific Partner: Scientific Senate of the Dan Voiculescu Foundation for the Development of RomaniaGold Partners: EY Romania, Grampet Group, MP Băneasa, Bog’Art, Sanador, Dentovita, Banca Transilvania, Chanand, and Iris Florist.



About Gary Brecka



Gary Brecka is one of the world’s leading advocates for preventive medicine, longevity, and human performance optimization. With expertise at the intersection of human biology, genetic analysis, and integrative wellness, he has dedicated his career to understanding how lifestyle, nutrition, and biomarkers influence long-term health and quality of life.



Gary Brecka hosts The Ultimate Human Podcast, which consistently ranks among the top health and wellness podcasts and has positively impacted thousands of lives through its influential media platform. Through the podcast, Gary shares in-depth knowledge and innovative strategies to help individuals take control of and optimize their journey toward better health.



His philosophy is based on the belief that the human body possesses an extraordinary capacity for regeneration when provided with the right nutrients, environment, and habits. Gary Brecka promotes a balanced lifestyle in which nutrition, movement, sleep, breathing, and stress management play essential roles in prevention and maintaining optimal health.



Instagram: @garybrecka Website: The Ultimate Human



*This is a press release.