Israeli investors want to sell valuable land plot in downtown Bucharest

Adesgo, a Romanian producer of women stockings, controlled by Israeli group Argaman Industries, has put up for sale a building and land plot in downtown Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The plot has an area of 13,726 sqm and the asking price is EUR 950 per sqm, or over EUR 13 million for the whole land. It is located close to Tineretului Park and the Timpuri Noi subway station, an area that has seen significant development in recent years.

Local developer Forte Partners plans to build an office project on a 1.8-hectare plot right next to the Adesgo land. Vastint and One United also have projects in this area.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]