Ameropa Grains to sell key silos in Romania's Călăraşi and Constanţa

Ameropa Grains, Romania’s largest grain trader with an annual turnover exceeding RON 8 billion (EUR 1.6 billion), has listed silos in Călăraşi and Constanţa for sale, including strategic facilities with access to the Black Sea.

Sources cited by Ziarul Financiar indicate that Cambela Prod, a rising competitor controlled by Bela Tănase, is among the potential buyers.

The Swiss-based Ameropa Group, led by billionaire Andreas Zivy, declined to comment on the sale. A source familiar with the decision explained: “Ameropa has re-evaluated its need for certain silos and found them unnecessary under its current strategy. The assets were once viable, particularly during Comcereal Constanţa’s era, but they are no longer economically sustainable.”

Ameropa entered the Romanian market in 2008, acquiring Comcereal Constanţa for EUR 20 million. Over time, the company has built a regional agricultural powerhouse, operating six subsidiaries in Romania with combined revenues surpassing EUR 2.5 billion.

The silos up for sale include the Palas silo and facilities in berth 54, which provide access to the Black Sea. Ameropa’s comparative analysis of operational costs and revenues determined these assets to be unprofitable.

(Photo source: Deyana Robova/Dreamstime.com)