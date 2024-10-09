Alessio Cioni takes over the lead of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, the Romanian subsidiary of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, appointed Alessio Cioni as General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 8. The National Bank of Romania approved the appointment.

Cioni is also an executive member of the bank's Board of Directors. He succeeds Paolo Vivona, who has taken on a new executive role within the group.

Alessio Cioni brings over two decades of international banking experience, having previously held senior positions in several countries, including the United States, Serbia, Croatia, and Egypt, within the Intesa Sanpaolo Group. His career began in 2000 at the Intesa Sanpaolo branch in New York.

Cioni was an executive member of the Board of Directors and Deputy General Manager at Alexbank Egypt between 2022 and 2024. Previously, he spent five years as Vice President of the Management Board at Privredna Banka Zagreb, Croatia (2017-2022). During the same period, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Bosnia and Herzegovina (2018-2022) and Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Slovenia (2018-2024).

Between 2014 and 2017, he was Vice President of the Executive Board at Banca Intesa Beograd in Serbia. Previously, he held the positions of Head of Financing Projects and then Head of the Change and Efficiency Management Division at CIB Bank – Hungary (2009-2014).

Alessio Cioni holds a degree in economics from the University of Florence and an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business.

Alessio Cioni said: "I am honored to take on the role of CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania. It's an exciting time for the banking industry in Romania, and I look forward to working with the team to support growth and innovation."

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania also has a new First Deputy General Manager, Jola Dima, who is also an executive member of the bank's Board of Directors, along with two new members, Adriana Duțescu and Lorenzo Fossi.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania)