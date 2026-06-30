Alesonor puts EUR 2 million in sports center at residential project near Bucharest

Developer Alesonor and Fan Basketball Academy have partnered to develop and operate the sports facilities within Amber Forest Agora, the educational, sports, retail, and medical hub of Amber Forest suburb in Tunari.

Construction works are underway at an nZEB-compliant sports facility covering approximately 1,000 sqm, alongside outdoor sports amenities including an approximately 800 sqm football field and a basketball court. The total investment amounts to approximately EUR 2 million.

The sports facilities are scheduled to open in the autumn of 2026. The sports hall will be operated by Fan Basketball Academy, which will expand its activities with the establishment of its Training and Performance Center.

The facilities will serve both the school located within Amber Forest and will also be available for rent by Amber Forest residents and the wider community in northern Bucharest, the companies said.

In 2027, Amber Forest is also scheduled to open a 12,000 sqm sports and leisure club, featuring tennis and padel courts, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, and wellness facilities.

Amber Forest Agora will serve as the central hub of the Amber Forest community, bringing together educational, sports, retail, and medical facilities, as well as an open-air cinema, office hub, and more than 500 visitor parking spaces. Once completed, the facilities will serve approximately 600,000 people living within a 20-minute catchment area, the developer said.

Developed across 31 hectares, Amber Forest features more than 20 villa types. To date, more than 300 homes have been delivered, with 600 units sold out of a total of 690 residences.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)