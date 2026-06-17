Real Estate

Construction begins on new access road for Bucharest's Greenfield Băneasa neighborhood

17 June 2026

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Real estate developer IMPACT Developer & Contractor announced the start of construction works at a new access road for the Greenfield Băneasa residential neighborhood in northern Bucharest. The project comes after District 1 City Hall issued the building permit and is expected to be completed within six months.

The new road will connect Aleea Teișani to the Bucharest ring road (DNCB) ramp near the Hobanat Bridge, crossing the Mogoșoaia - R. Pasărea railway line. 

According to the developer, the EUR 2.5 million investment is being fully financed by IMPACT.

“The new road is not just a new entrance or exit from Greenfield, but a connecting link between the neighborhood and the major infrastructure of the capital’s northern area,” said Dan Sebastian Câmpeanu, CEO of IMPACT Developer & Contractor.

The company said the new route will provide residents with more direct access to the future M6 subway line, currently under construction.

The project includes the automation of the railway crossing as well as the creation of dedicated turning lanes and storage areas at nearby intersections. The land required for the road is owned by the developer, which is also covering all design, permitting, and construction costs.

According to IMPACT, the new road complements other infrastructure investments made in the Greenfield Băneasa area. In 2024, the company invested around EUR 1 million in a new road linking Drumul Pădurea Pustnicu and Bulevardul Platanilor.

Founded in 1991, IMPACT is one of Romania's largest residential real estate developers and has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 1996.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release, AI generated)

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Real Estate

Construction begins on new access road for Bucharest's Greenfield Băneasa neighborhood

17 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer IMPACT Developer & Contractor announced the start of construction works at a new access road for the Greenfield Băneasa residential neighborhood in northern Bucharest. The project comes after District 1 City Hall issued the building permit and is expected to be completed within six months.

The new road will connect Aleea Teișani to the Bucharest ring road (DNCB) ramp near the Hobanat Bridge, crossing the Mogoșoaia - R. Pasărea railway line. 

According to the developer, the EUR 2.5 million investment is being fully financed by IMPACT.

“The new road is not just a new entrance or exit from Greenfield, but a connecting link between the neighborhood and the major infrastructure of the capital’s northern area,” said Dan Sebastian Câmpeanu, CEO of IMPACT Developer & Contractor.

The company said the new route will provide residents with more direct access to the future M6 subway line, currently under construction.

The project includes the automation of the railway crossing as well as the creation of dedicated turning lanes and storage areas at nearby intersections. The land required for the road is owned by the developer, which is also covering all design, permitting, and construction costs.

According to IMPACT, the new road complements other infrastructure investments made in the Greenfield Băneasa area. In 2024, the company invested around EUR 1 million in a new road linking Drumul Pădurea Pustnicu and Bulevardul Platanilor.

Founded in 1991, IMPACT is one of Romania's largest residential real estate developers and has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 1996.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release, AI generated)

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