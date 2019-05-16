Doha Metro Gold Line project manager will run construction company Aktor Romania

Greek group Aktor, one of the biggest international construction groups active in Romania, has appointed Carlo Germani as the new country manager of its Romanian subsidiary. He replaces Petros Katsias.

In the last four years, Carlo Germani has been the project manager of the Doha Metro Gold Line, an infrastructure project worth over EUR 3 billion. The Doha Metro Gold Line is 30 kilometers long and connects the Hamad international airport in the east of Qatar’s capital to the Sport City in the west.

Aktor has been the leader of the international consortium that has worked on this project, which also included Indian company, Larsen and Tourbo din India, Turkish companies Yapi Merkezi and STFA as well as Al Jaber Engineering from Qatar. Germani was president of the executive board of this joint venture. Before working for Aktor, Carlo Germani was project manager within German construction group Hochtief for 13 years and coordinated infrastructure projects in the UK, Greece and South Africa.

“Naming Carlo Germani as country manager in Romania is the most recent example of our attempts in the last 10 years to reorganize and consolidate our corporate presence in Romania. Carlo has over 30 years of international experience and countless international achievements in coordinating and implementing difficult infrastructure projects. He totally reflects the level of representation that we wish Aktor to have and I’m looking forward to working together on implementing current and future infrastructure projects in Romania,” said Aktor CEO Alexandros Exarchou.

Aktor signed in April a EUR 180 million contract with Romania’s highways company CNAIR for the construction of an 18-kilometer segment of the Bucharest ring road as consortium leader.

The subsidiary of ELLAKTOR Group is currently executing four large road and railway projects in Romania. Two of them, the Baia Mare – Sighetu Marmatiei motorway and the Micasasa-Coslariu section of the Brasov – Simeria railway line are substantially completed, while the Gurasada – Ilteu 2C railway line and the Sebes – Turda motorway are under construction.

Aktor seeks to sign contracts for another two projects with a total budget of EUR 1.3 billion, namely the sub-sections Brasov – Apata and Cata – Sighisoara of the Brasov – Sighisoara railway line, as well as the sub-section Apata – Cata of the same line.

