Air passenger traffic up nearly 5% in Romania in Q1

Air passenger traffic increased by 4.9% year-over-year in Romania in the first quarter of 2024, from 4.93 million to over 5.17 million passengers, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) quoted by Agerpres.

With roughly 1.65 million embarked passengers and about 1.60 million disembarked passengers, Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport took the first spot in terms of passenger transport in Q1. Next were the Avram Iancu Airport in Cluj-Napoca and the International Airport in Iaşi.

In terms of international passenger transport, the main airports of origin were London Luton - 240,303 passengers, Milan Bergamo - 135,922, Istanbul International - 84,700, and Paris Beauvais - 82,581.

Meanwhile, most passengers of regular flights boarded for London Luton - 259,459 passengers, Milan Bergamo - 145,020, Paris Beauvais - 91,971, Brussels Charleroi - 88,376, and Munich - 70,116.

When it comes to domestic air traffic, Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport again topped the list with 49.7% of the total number of passengers boarded, followed by Avram Iancu Airport in Cluj-Napoca - 17.1%, and Traian Vuia Airport in Timişoara - 15.1%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)