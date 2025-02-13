Business

Ahold Delhaize plans EUR 150 mln expansion of new retail brand acquired in Romania

13 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Dutch-UK retail group Ahold Delhaize plans to expand the Profi retail chain recently taken over in Romania, under a EUR 150 million project envisaging over 100 more units, according to Economica.net quoting a company announcement in the context of the group presenting the financial results for Q4 and 2024.

The 100 new units will add to the approximately 1,700 supermarkets and proximity stores in urban and rural areas under the Profi brand that it took over with the acquisition completed on January 3.

The transaction doubled Ahold Delhaize's retail footprint in Romania, where it already operated around 1,000 Mega Image supermarkets, and will generate additional revenues of around EUR 3 billion in 2025.

On December 4, 2024, Ahold Delhaize announced that Romanian regulators had approved the acquisition of 100% of Romanian food retailer Profi Rom Food (Profi) from MidEuropa investment fund. 

"The combination will complement and expand Ahold Delhaize's existing presence in Romania to better serve urban and rural areas. The strong format fit and customer offerings of Profi and Mega Image will allow them to better serve the Romanian consumer, driving both sales growth and profitability," the company announced at the time.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Profi)

Read next
Normal
Business

Ahold Delhaize plans EUR 150 mln expansion of new retail brand acquired in Romania

13 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Dutch-UK retail group Ahold Delhaize plans to expand the Profi retail chain recently taken over in Romania, under a EUR 150 million project envisaging over 100 more units, according to Economica.net quoting a company announcement in the context of the group presenting the financial results for Q4 and 2024.

The 100 new units will add to the approximately 1,700 supermarkets and proximity stores in urban and rural areas under the Profi brand that it took over with the acquisition completed on January 3.

The transaction doubled Ahold Delhaize's retail footprint in Romania, where it already operated around 1,000 Mega Image supermarkets, and will generate additional revenues of around EUR 3 billion in 2025.

On December 4, 2024, Ahold Delhaize announced that Romanian regulators had approved the acquisition of 100% of Romanian food retailer Profi Rom Food (Profi) from MidEuropa investment fund. 

"The combination will complement and expand Ahold Delhaize's existing presence in Romania to better serve urban and rural areas. The strong format fit and customer offerings of Profi and Mega Image will allow them to better serve the Romanian consumer, driving both sales growth and profitability," the company announced at the time.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Profi)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 February 2025
Culture
Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome hosts Brâncuși exhibition
13 February 2025
Culture
Writer Mircea Cărtărescu falls one vote short of Romanian Academy membership
13 February 2025
Culture
Dutch entrepreneur increases reward for tip on Romanian heritage items stolen from Drents Museum
13 February 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Two new Romanian companies included in MSCI Frontier Markets indices
13 February 2025
Politics
Ruling parties unite under Romania Forward Alliance to back Crin Antonescu’s presidential bid
13 February 2025
Macro
Romanian analysts expect rate cuts no sooner than H2, depending on budget execution and inflation
12 February 2025
HR
OLX Job Index: Stabilization of Romanian labor market, blue-collar candidates sought after most
12 February 2025
M&A
Bitdefender expands in Asia-Pacific with acquisition of BitShield division