Ahold Delhaize plans EUR 150 mln expansion of new retail brand acquired in Romania

The Dutch-UK retail group Ahold Delhaize plans to expand the Profi retail chain recently taken over in Romania, under a EUR 150 million project envisaging over 100 more units, according to Economica.net quoting a company announcement in the context of the group presenting the financial results for Q4 and 2024.

The 100 new units will add to the approximately 1,700 supermarkets and proximity stores in urban and rural areas under the Profi brand that it took over with the acquisition completed on January 3.

The transaction doubled Ahold Delhaize's retail footprint in Romania, where it already operated around 1,000 Mega Image supermarkets, and will generate additional revenues of around EUR 3 billion in 2025.

On December 4, 2024, Ahold Delhaize announced that Romanian regulators had approved the acquisition of 100% of Romanian food retailer Profi Rom Food (Profi) from MidEuropa investment fund.

"The combination will complement and expand Ahold Delhaize's existing presence in Romania to better serve urban and rural areas. The strong format fit and customer offerings of Profi and Mega Image will allow them to better serve the Romanian consumer, driving both sales growth and profitability," the company announced at the time.

