HR

Metro Romania CEO Adrian Ariciu promoted group’s executive vice president for Eastern Europe

03 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Adrian Ariciu, CEO of Metro Romania from 2020, has been promoted to the top of the Metro group. He will be the group's new executive vice president for Eastern Europe and a member of the Board's Executive Committee, roles in which he will be actively involved in establishing the company's regional strategy in the coming years.

Ariciu is the first Romanian executive to occupy a top position in the company's global hierarchy.

He will also ensure the interim at the local level until a new CEO of Metro Romania is appointed. During his mandate in this position, the company recorded remarkable performances, with double-digit business growth in the last three years.

Adrian Ariciu is a doctor in economics with over 20 years of experience in developing and implementing business strategies, in building and coaching teams in the trade sector, with a focus on the wholesale industry. In the period 2013-2017, from the position of Chief Commercial Officer, he successfully contributed to the transformation of the Metro Ukraine business model.

Metro operates in over 30 countries and has more than 89,000 employees worldwide. In the financial year 2022/23, the group generated sales of EUR 30.6 billion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Metro)

Normal
HR

Metro Romania CEO Adrian Ariciu promoted group’s executive vice president for Eastern Europe

03 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Adrian Ariciu, CEO of Metro Romania from 2020, has been promoted to the top of the Metro group. He will be the group's new executive vice president for Eastern Europe and a member of the Board's Executive Committee, roles in which he will be actively involved in establishing the company's regional strategy in the coming years.

Ariciu is the first Romanian executive to occupy a top position in the company's global hierarchy.

He will also ensure the interim at the local level until a new CEO of Metro Romania is appointed. During his mandate in this position, the company recorded remarkable performances, with double-digit business growth in the last three years.

Adrian Ariciu is a doctor in economics with over 20 years of experience in developing and implementing business strategies, in building and coaching teams in the trade sector, with a focus on the wholesale industry. In the period 2013-2017, from the position of Chief Commercial Officer, he successfully contributed to the transformation of the Metro Ukraine business model.

Metro operates in over 30 countries and has more than 89,000 employees worldwide. In the financial year 2022/23, the group generated sales of EUR 30.6 billion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Metro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 June 2024
Transport
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights
03 June 2024
Entertainment
Bucharest City Hall announces extra public transport services for Coldplay concerts
03 June 2024
Transport
Romania confirms EUR 224 mln long-distance train contract with Polish PESA
31 May 2024
Culture
Romanian actor Ioachim Ciobanu starring in Netflix series “Eric” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
31 May 2024
M&A
Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition
31 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom becomes largest electric mobility player in Romania after Renovatio Asset Management acquisition
31 May 2024
Tech
Europol conducts largest operation against bot systems in several EU countries, including Romania
31 May 2024
Tech
Survey: 54% of jobs in Romania likely to be augmented by generative AI, 4% fully or partially displaced