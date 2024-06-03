Metro Romania CEO Adrian Ariciu promoted group’s executive vice president for Eastern Europe

Adrian Ariciu, CEO of Metro Romania from 2020, has been promoted to the top of the Metro group. He will be the group's new executive vice president for Eastern Europe and a member of the Board's Executive Committee, roles in which he will be actively involved in establishing the company's regional strategy in the coming years.

Ariciu is the first Romanian executive to occupy a top position in the company's global hierarchy.

He will also ensure the interim at the local level until a new CEO of Metro Romania is appointed. During his mandate in this position, the company recorded remarkable performances, with double-digit business growth in the last three years.

Adrian Ariciu is a doctor in economics with over 20 years of experience in developing and implementing business strategies, in building and coaching teams in the trade sector, with a focus on the wholesale industry. In the period 2013-2017, from the position of Chief Commercial Officer, he successfully contributed to the transformation of the Metro Ukraine business model.

Metro operates in over 30 countries and has more than 89,000 employees worldwide. In the financial year 2022/23, the group generated sales of EUR 30.6 billion.

(Photo source: Metro)